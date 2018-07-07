285 legislators yet to leave Manora, get fresh notices

Six months after the first deadline to vacate Manora MLA Hostel expired on February 1, and despite the threat of a collapse looming large during monsoon, only 15% of the legislators have moved out of the crumbling facility at Nariman Point.

The Public Works Department (PWD) this week issued fresh notices and a threat of demolition at the end of the month. Of the 336 legislators allotted flats in the 14-storey building, only 51 have vacated their units.

₹25-crore fund

The structure has 360 flats, of which 24 are service quarters. The government on Friday convened an emergency meeting while the Assembly passed a budget of ₹25 crore for alternative rental accommodation for the legislators. Earlier, the legislators had sought an extension up to the end of the Budget session in March. A policy was formulated to provide the occupants alternative accommodation of up to ₹50,000 for a single room and ₹1 lakh for two rooms.

The MLAs who have surrendered their apartment admit the structure is no longer in habitable condition. “Last year, a slab fell down in my apartment, which had to be repaired by the PWD. I surrendered the unit soon after, but the other legislators find it hard to vacate because they do no yet have alternative accommodation,” said BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar.

Suitable accommodation is hard to come by in South Mumbai. The government had offered an alternative in Ghatkopar, but most legislators refused. Alibaug MLC Jayant Patil is among those refusing to vacate the building. “The fund for the accommodations was passed just yesterday. We hope to receive it at the earliest. While the hostel is in poor condition, we need to get an alternative rented place in South Mumbai,” he said.

Occupied by staff

Most of the apartments are occupied by clerical staff working for the legislators, who are currently in Nagpur for the monsoon session of the legislature. The representatives have not told the staff to leave the building. “We haven’t been told to vacate the structure yet,” said a driver staying in the flat allotted to former revenue minister Balasahab Thorat.

The government had earlier threatened to disconnect water and electricity supply, but did not do so on humanitarian grounds. Once demolished, the three-decade-old structure will be redeveloped by NBCC (India) Limited, an organisation functioning under the Union Ministry of Urban Development. The new building will have about a 1,000 apartments of 600sqft for MLAs to use, while space will be created for 400 cars.

Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab said, “The situation is complicated, since rural legislators have nowhere to go when they come to Mumbai for work.”