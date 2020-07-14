28-year-old who abused stand-up comedian held

Mumbai

14 July 2020 00:33 IST

State seeking legal opinion on content of act, says minister

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man for abusing and giving rape threats on social media to stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua. He is active on social media, and goes with the pseudonym Umesh Dada alias Imtiyaz Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said the State government is seeking legal opinion on the stand-up comedy act by Ms. Joshua as well. “We have sought legal opinion on the content of her stand-up comedy act. We will also check if it was indeed objectionable,” he said.

The minister said irrespective of the content from Ms. Joshua’s stand-up comedy act, the government will not tolerate any abuse hurled at women, or threats to her. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj respected women. The government is committed to protecting women and punish harassers. The police will do their job,” he said.

The accused has been booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (a man, who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (intention to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 67A (publication or transmission in the electronic form of any material, which contains sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The Mumbai Police tweeted, “Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Branch has taken a suo motu action in an abusive and threatening video shared on social media by the accused operating the handle with a pseudonym Umesh Dada. He has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of IPC and IT.”