28-year-old man nabbed for making bomb threat call to Mumbai airport

February 07, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Mumbai

The caller identified himself as a member of the Indian Mujahideen, however, the authorities suspect him to be mentally unstable

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. Representational image. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man from the Govandi area for allegedly making a bomb threat call to Mumbai airport.

The police and CISF personnel deployed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were on high alert following a bomb threat call made on Monday night. According to officials, the airport received a call by 10:00 p.m. on Monday, where the caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a member of the outlawed terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen. He subsequently threatened to blow up the airport.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 505 (1) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against an unknown person and a probe was launched.

According to officials, the arrested person was inspired by a web series and called the airport on Monday night. “We also suspect he is mentally unstable. A probe is on. We are questioning him,” officials said.

Related Topics

Mumbai

