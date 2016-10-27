27bm_City Gallery_pg5

Mumbai

If you are a beer connoisseur or an enthusiast, then attend a beer tasting session by Nikhil Agarwal, who heads All Things Nice. Participants will be able to taste six beers along with some pub appetisers. On tap will be a variety of beers: White Zen by Gateway Brewing Company, Belgina Wit by Independence Brewing Company, Erdinger Weisser, Madness IPA by Independence, Oktoberfest beer by Gateway Brewing Company, Hobgoblin and a surprise infusion Randall. Price: Rs. 995 (all inclusive).

Time: 9 p.m.

Venue: Woodside Inn, Colaba

