27bm pg5 gallery

The Latin American Lounge Bar by Chef Atul Kochhar is now offering a new ceviche menu, which can be washed down with an array of exotic Pisco cocktails. Typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices and spiced with ají or chili peppers, the dish is served with a healthy portion of chicha on the side. Try the watermelon ceviche with balsamic leche, amarillo reduction and feta or the asparagus and artichoke aguachile ceviche. Cocktails include macchu pichu, masala pisco sour, apricot pisco sour, torres del paine, amongst others.

Time: Noon onwards

Venue: Lima, BKC

Phone: 30005040



