27-year-old Thane man arrested for abetting girlfriend to end life

The Naupada police in Thane on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly harassing his girlfriend to the point of driving her to commit suicide.

The accused, Suraj Shirke, and the victim, Sonia Rane (21), were next-door neighbours at Tekdi Bungalow in Thane (West). The police said they had been in a relationship for the last three years.

On Thursday morning, Sonia went to her aunt’s residence, which is in the same area. Her aunt and cousin sister were at home. As Sonia would frequently visit their residence, they were not surprised to see her. However, five minutes later, she suddenly ran to the bedroom and locked herself in.

“Sonia’s aunt called her neighbours and broke open the door. Her parents, too, had reached by then. She was rushed to Jupiter Hospital where she was declared dead before admission,” an officer with the Naupada police said.

Sonia’s parents approached the police and filed a complaint against Mr. Shirke. “Sonia had recently told them that after three years of being in a relationship, when she broached the subject of marriage, Mr. Shirke flatly refused. He did not even give any specific reason behind his rejection of her, which made her suspect that he never had any intention of marrying her in the first place. Her parents further said in their complaint that the issue had become a reason for frequent arguments between the two, and that he assaulted her on several occasions,” senior police inspector Anil Mangale, Naupada police station, said.

Mr. Shirke was picked up from his residence and brought to the police station. After preliminary questioning, he was arrested late on Thursday night and charged with abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code.