27 win jewellery design awards

Twenty-seven young jewellery designers have won the Artisan Jewellery Design Awards 2020.

Legendary British designer Stephen Webster gave the awards at an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

The winners were chosen from 625 entries and designed jewellery from three eras: art deco, neo futurism and Islamic arabesque.

An initiative by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the Artisan Awards recognise artistry, innovation and individuality. The purpose of the Artisan Awards is to inspire India’s jewellery designers to push their design boundaries and demonstrate their skill by showcasing world-class pieces.

The theme for this year’s awards, powered by the Gemological Institute of America, was ‘Architectural Gems’. Apart from the three general categories, there was a special category for Best Product Inventory at IIJS Signature 2020.

Harjas Kaur was declared the winner in the art deco category; the winner in neo futurism was Namrata Bhardwaj, while the winner in Islamic arabesque was Koushik Mondal.

Pramod Kumar Agrawal, chairman, GJEPC, said, “India has an extremely talented pool of jewellery designers. The objective of these awards is to encourage and motivate our students and designers to reach their full potential and make it big in this industry.”

Mr. Webster said, “For a piece of jewellery, materials are everything. Materials and craft form the basis, but the element of design pushes things further.” Design competitions, he said, are important because they challenge participants to push themselves creatively, to stretch their boundaries.

“India is steeped in tradition and has influenced nearly all jewellery designers,” Mr. Webster said.