27 take ill after birthday party

Twenty-seven people, including four children, who attended a birthday party in Dahisar on Tuesday have been admitted to the civic-run Bhagwati Hospital with food poisoning. Parents of Aradhya Singh, who turned one, had served biryani and cake for dinner. The attendees began complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. Doctors said all the patients were stable.

Aradhya’s father, Arjun Singh, said he had organised the party at his residence in Ramakant Mhatre Compound, Dahisar (East). “All the attendees were our relatives, friends, and neighbours,” Mr. Singh said. Many started feeling unwell the next morning. He said the cake was ordered from a newly opened cake shop near their residence and the biryani was made by a cook known to them.

“My older daughter, wife, sister-in-law and nephews also started feeling unwell,” he said. Some of their relatives also went to other hospitals for treatment.

Mr. Singh’s relative, Sunil Singh, said, “The morning after the party, both my children and my wife took ill. Rishabh (3) suffered from diarrhoea and Aan (2) started vomiting. We went to a private hospital in Dahisar but the doctor asked us to admit them to Bhagwati Hospital.”

A neighbour, Rahul Thackeray (18), suffered from diarrhoea. “I ate the cake and biryani and 6 a.m. the next day, I had fever and diarrhoea,” he said.

Dr. Pramod Nagarkar from Bhagwati Hospital said the patients will be discharged in a day.

Dahisar corporator Sheetal Mhatre took up the matter in Thursday’s civic general body meeting. She moved a point of order and said, “The cake shop had neither a BMC licence nor a fire brigade no-objection certificate. They said It only had a Food and Drug Administration licence. How was it operating? There should be an inquiry through a committee and stringent action should be taken.”

Mayor Kishori Pednekar directed the administration to submit a report on the matter and set aside the point of order till then.