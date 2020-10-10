26,440 recoveries outpace case surge of 11,416 in Maharashtra

Facing the test: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for COVID-19 testing at a medical camp in Malad.

Mumbai

10 October 2020 23:43 IST

308 deaths push toll to 40,040; Mumbai records 2,203 cases

COVID-19 recoveries in Maharashtra surpassed the case surge yet again, with the State reporting 11,416 new cases on Saturday, while 26,440 patients were discharged after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

The State’s total case tally now stands at 15,17,434 and is inching towards the 15.20 lakh mark. The State also recorded as many as 308 more fatalities, pushing its total death toll to 40,040.

Of the cumulative cases, 2,21,156 are active, while the tally of recoveries has now risen to 12,55,779. “Of the total laboratory samples tested thus far, 15,17,434 have returned positive, with 75,69,447 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” a State Health Department official said.

Mumbai reported 2,203 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its overall case tally to 2,27,276. The city’s death toll has risen to 9,391, with 48 new fatalities being recorded on Saturday.

Over 700 cases in Pune

Meanwhile, Pune added 724 new cases, raising its cumulative case tally to 1,64,341. With 16 more deaths, the city’s total death toll has surged to 3,718.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,203 new cases, raising its total case tally to 5,25,273. A total of 16,837 people have succumbed so far in the region, the Health Department official said. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Pune division stands at 3,95,854, while the death toll has touched 8,722.

Nashik division’s cumulative case tally stands at 2,04,585 and the total death toll has reached 3,982, he said. Kolhapur division has reported 1,02,015 cases and 3,192 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division’s total case tally stands at 56,467 and the cumulative death toll is 1,455. Latur division has reported 62,465 cases and 1,764 fatalities till now.

Steady spike in cases

Akola division has reported 46,652 cases, while 1,068 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Nagpur division has reported 1,22,353 infections and 2,866 fatalities so far, the official said A total of 22,68,057 people are currently under home quarantine in the State, while 24,994 others are placed in institutional quarantine, the official added.