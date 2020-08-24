26/11 victim moves HC, seeks accommodation

21-year-old also seeks direction to Maharashtra government to provide her with education aid

A 26/11 terrorist attack victim, who identified Ajmal Kasab during the trial, moved the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to provide her family with accommodation.

Devika Rotawan, 21, also sought assistance for her education on compassionate grounds. She said she has tuberculosis, her father is over 60 years and bedridden, and her brother, who is suffering from hernia and spinal problems, recently had a surgery.

On November 26, 2008, Ms. Rotawan, who was nine years old, reached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with her father and brother at 9 p.m. to board a train to Pune. Ms. Rotawan’s petition said, “At 9.50 p.m., the family heard a loud explosion and they decided to leave the station. The terrorists were throwing hand grenades and firing indiscriminately at the public. The terrorists were armed with sophisticated lethal weapons and ammunition.”

The petition said Kasab fired at Ms. Rotawan and she sustained a bullet injury on her right leg. She underwent six surgeries over one-and-a-half months and was bedridden for six months. The compensation amount was spent on her treatment.

The petition said, “After the incident, some representatives of the State government visited her house and found out that her financial condition was very poor and the family had no permanent source of income. They then promised to allot a residential accommodation under a scheme for the economic weaker sections and award her monetary compensation for her education.”

In 2009, Ms. Rotawan along with her father made several representations to the State seeking accommodation and educational aid. She also wrote several letters to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, but she did not receive any response. “On July 19, 2020, she made a representation to the Chief Secretary of the State government, requesting allotment of residential accommodation on compassionate grounds, but to no avail,” the petition said.