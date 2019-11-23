26/11 braveheart Nitin Kakade passes away

Nitin Kakade, an assistant police inspector with the Mumbai Police who won the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry for his work during the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, passed away due to a heart attack on Friday.

Kakade, who was posted as reader to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), was jogging at Marine Drive when he collapsed early in the morning. He was rushed to GT Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission due to cardiac arrest.

A recruit of the 1996 batch, Kakade was posted as a police sub-inspector with the Colaba police station when the terrorists struck at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on November 26, 2008. Kakade was in charge of the chowky across the street from the hotel at the time. He rushed in as soon as he heard gunfire from the hotel.

“Kakade entered through the front entrance with the security head of the hotel and, along with police inspector Deepak Dhoble, played a major role in evacuating civilians from the premises. They joined me and Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Rajvardhan Sinha around 11.30 p.m. while we were engaged in combat with the terrorists. He had to be taken to hospital after he suffered burn injuries due to a grenade lobbed by the attackers around 2.45 a.m.,” Vishwas Nangre Patil, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City, said.

Kakade’s death came as a shock to his friends and colleagues, who remember him not only as a dedicated officer, but also a fitness enthusiast who would run 21-km marathons every year. He hailed from Saswad in Pune, where his body was taken for last rites.

DCP (Zone II) Rajiv Jain, who was Kakade’s current reporting head, said, “Kakade was an asset to the force. One of the best I have seen. He was sincere, hardworking and had integrity beyond doubt. All of us received the news of his passing with a strong sense of shock and bereavement.”

Kakade lived in the officers’ quarters near the MRA Marg police station and was known in the force for his friendly nature. Those who worked with him at his current posting remembered him for his helpful nature, and how he assisted every civilian who sought his help.