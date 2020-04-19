26 more test positive at Wockhardt Hospital

Twenty-six more healthcare staffers from Mumbai Central’s Wockhardt Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally to 80. This is the biggest cluster of affected healthcare workers in the city. Among the new patients is a top management official who is also a doctor.

Earlier, 54 staff members had tested positive and the hospital was declared a containment zone. The building was cleared over the past two weeks. Sources said the new COVID-19 patients are staffers who were under quarantine. They have been moved to various isolation facilities in the city. Most of those infected are nurses.

At the civic-run Sion hospital, a blood bank technician tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of infected staff at the hospital to 19. Earlier, 10 resident doctors, seven nurses — including a staff nurse, an assistant matron, and five nursing students — and a Class IV employee had tested positive. At present, nearly 45 nursing students are under quarantine.

At Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, two staff nurses and a kitchen staff had tested positive a few days ago. Sources at the hospital said all three are showing signs of recovery.