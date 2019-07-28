25-year-old offered ₹3 lakh to friend to kill father

The Nerul police have found out that Anil Gund, the 25-year-old accused in the Nerul murder, had offered ₹3 lakh to his friend to kill his 52-year-old father.

The victim, Arvind Gund, a vegetable trader in APMC market, was found dead in his one-room-kitchen ground floor flat in Gangotri building at Shiravane on Thursday. While Anil was arrested on Friday night, his friend was detained in Goa on Saturday. Senior police inspector Rajendra Chavan said Anil paid his friend an advance of ₹5,000 to carry out the murder. “Once the second accused is brought to Nerul, we will get his version of events,” Mr. Chavan said.

The police said Anil had opened the door for his friend and left the house on Thursday afternoon. He then stood outside the building and kept watch as his friend killed his father. At 12.30 p.m., Anil returned and started banging the door of his house. When neighbours gathered on hearing the commotion, he told them that his father was not opening the door.

Dhananjay Thorat, a first floor resident, said, “I knew a family on the third floor had a spare key to Anil’s house. We opened the door and found his father lying with stab wounds in the stomach and injuries on his head. We did not even suspect that Anil was behind the murder.”

Mr. Chavan said the father was the only earning member and Anil, though a diploma holder, had no job. He got into bad company and was addicted to drugs. He said, “Anil did not even have money to pay the killer. His plan was to get his father killed and seize the family belongings. He was the only heir as his sister was married. He promised his friend he would pay the remaining amount later.”