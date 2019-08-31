25-year-old aspiring actor ends life in Oshiwara; no suicide note found

A 25-year-old aspiring actor was found to have committed suicide in her Oshiwara residence in the early hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Pearl Punjabi, a resident of Kenwood Society, where she stayed with her mother.

The police said the suicide came to light after a security guard found Punjabi lying in a pool of blood in the building compound and raised an alarm around 1.30 a.m.. Pearl was taken to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri, where she was declared dead before admission.

“From what we have found out so far, Punjabi was receiving psychiatric treatment ever since she lost her father 12 years ago. She was prone to depression and panic attacks, and had attempted to end her life last year,” an officer with the Oshiwara police said.

The officer said Pearl’s mother, after her daughter’s last suicide attempt, had started ensuring that the door of their house was locked before going to bed every night. On Thursday night, however, her mother forgot to lock the door and only latched it. Punjabi is believed to have left her house some time after her mother went to sleep and took the extreme step. Doctors at the hospital have told the police that her injuries are consistent with a fall from a great height.

“We have not found any suicide note either on Pearl’s person or in her house. We are investigating whether there was any specific incident that might have acted as a trigger for her extreme step. An accidental death report has been registered,” the officer said.