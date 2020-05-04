25 more test positive in Navi Mumbai; total cases now 314

The number of COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai crossed the 300 mark on Sunday as 25 fresh cases were recorded, taking its tally to 314.

Of these, nine cases each have been reported from Nerul and Vashi, five from Koparkhairane, and one each from Airoli and Turbhe.

Forty-eight patients under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have recovered and six succumbed to the virus.

The APMC market reported five new cases, bringing the number of those affected in the market up to 29. Besides this, eight more contacts of patients from the market also tested positive. The NMMC has till date conducted tests on 4,026 people, of which 2,866 were found to be negative and 846 reports are pending.

Due to the increasing number of cases of the virus in APMC market, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund and NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal organised a swab testing drive at the market. Over 4,100 people were tested in this drive. These included 2,086 workers from the vegetable and fruit market, 1,979 traders and 59 other staff from the market. “The tests were free of cost. Around 27 doctors from DY Patil Medical College and 11 from Terna Medical College and two health officers from the NMMC were present for the drive, which was conducted by following social distancing,” Anil Chavan, secretary, APMC market, said.

Three new cases in PMC

Three more people under the Panvel Municipal Corporation tested positive, bring the total number of cases up to 93. One case each was reported from Kalamboli, Kamothe and Taloja.

On Saturday one employee of USV Pharma Company in Govandi along with three contacts of another employee of the company tested positive. On Sunday, after one more employee of the firm was found to be positive, the PMC has notified the firm to conduct tests of all employees and sanitise the premises.

Thirty-four patients under the PMC have recovered and two deaths have been reported. The civic body has so far tested 1,038 people, of which 18 reports are pending.

Meanwhile, Panvel rural too reported three new cases — one each at Ulwe, Sukapur and Vichumbe villages. This brought the total number of cases in the taluka to 17, of whom five have been discharged.