24-year-old man dies at Girgaum Chowpatty

An outing turned into a tragedy for a Nallasopara family after a 24-year-old man drowned at Girgaum Chowpatty on Thursday evening. According to the police, Shadab Khan had come to the beach along with his parents, wife, and sister.

Assistant sub-inspector Maruti Dhakane, D.B. Marg police station, who is posted at the chowky at the seaface, said an argument broke out between Khan and his wife.

“In the heat of the moment, Khan threatened to commit suicide and entered the water. He immersed himself for a few minutes and then walked out. However, he suddenly fell unconscious. Lifeguards on the beach tried to revive him, and he was then taken to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission,” he said.

Mr. Dhakane said the sea was at low tide at the time, and the water was not too high. “The shore was crowded, and there were hundreds of people around. The water where Khan immersed himself was hardly four feet high.”

The police have registered an accidental death report. “Drowning has been stated as the preliminary cause of death, and no signs of foul play have come to light so far,” senior police inspector Suryakant Bangar, D.B. Marg police station, said.