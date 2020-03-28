24-year-old good Samaritan stabbed in Mumbai

The Pydhonie police have launched a manhunt for two inidentified men who allegedly stabbed a 24- year-old Pydhonie resident near his house on Friday morning.

According to the Pydhonie police the incident happened on the the Chakla Street in Pydhonie at around 10 a.m. on Friday. The police said that Mohammed Syed (24), a resident of the area was distributing tea and biscuits among daily wage labourers who sleep on the pavement in the locality. The labourers, who pick up odd jobs on a daily basis, were rendered unemployed due to the ongoing lockdown in light of the Coronavirus crisis in the country.

"While the exact sequence of events is still being verified, what we know so far is that an altercation broke out between Mr Saeed and the two accused. During this time, the accused assaulted him with their bare hands and at least one of them stabbed him with a sharp object," an officer with the Pydhonie police station said.

Mr Saeed was rushed to a nearby hospital and being treated for his injuries. Meanwhile the police recorded his statement and have registered a case of assault and criminal intimidation against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code.

"We are making inquiries among local residents to try and identify the accused. We are checing the CCTV footage in the area in an effort to track the crime. Local informants have also been activated and information about the accused is also being sought on various WhatsApp groups that we are on as part of our citizen outreach initiative," an officer said.