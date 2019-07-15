24-year-old alleges assault by police at Juhu Circle

A 24-year-old music producer from Versova has alleged that he was assaulted by three police officials at Juhu Circle early on Sunday.

While he has not lodged a formal complaint, he narrated the incident in a Twitter post, tagging the Mumbai Police handle. The social media cell of the Mumbai Police has now reached out to him and are looking into the allegation.

According to the man, the incident took place around 3 a.m. when he was returning home in an autorickshaw after attending a birthday party. “My autorickshaw was stopped at Juhu Circle. Curious, I simply asked the police officials what the matter was. Instead of saying anything, one of the policemen slapped me,” the man told The Hindu.

He said he had had a few drinks at the party, but had talked to the police in a polite manner. On social media, he wrote, “I asked the police constable ‘Sirji hua kya hain?’ (Sir, what’s the problem?)”.

He said when he reacted after being slapped, two more police officials charged at him.

“One of them held me from the back while the other two were assaulting me. Two other random people who got off from an SUV also joined the cops in assaulting me [and] started threatening me,” he said. The two men who joined were inebriated, he said.

He said he was then taken to the DN Nagar police station, where he was kept for an hour and then let go. He took some pictures in the police station, but said the police deleted them. “They were not letting me use my phone at all,” he said. The matter should be investigated by looking at the CCTV camera footage from Juhu Circle, the man said.

The DN Nagar police told The Hindu they were not aware of the matter.