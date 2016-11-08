24-year-old Thane biker hits parked truck in Kharghar, dies

A 24-year-old man died on the Sion-Panvel highway on Monday after his bike rammed into a parked truck. The victim, identified as Rahul Venkatesh Chetty, a resident of Wagle Estate in Thane, was on his way home when the accident occurred opposite Bharatiya Vidyapeeth College in Kharghar.

Chetty, who worked with an insurance firm, was responsible for delivering receipts to customers. He had gone to deliver one such receipt to a client in Panvel.

“The tyre of the truck had punctured and the truck was stationed at the middle lane of the highway. Chetty failed to realise that the truck was not in motion as there was no indication put up by the driver,” said an official from Kharghar police station. Chetty, who was riding at a high speed, bumped into the truck causing head injury leading to his death on the spot.

Truck driver arrested

Truck driver Ibrahim Kasim Nadkar (45), a resident of Thane, was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The driver should have put up some indication to show that the truck had broken down, which could have averted the accident,” the official said.