24 more positive in Navi Mumbai, 5 in Panvel

Navi Mumbai recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to 230, while five cases in Panvel took its tally to 69.

The doubling rate of cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has hastened from 11 to six days, prompting the NMMC to increase its isolation capacity by acquiring 3,000 flats in an IndiaBulls complex, Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said.

Of the 24 cases reported on Thursday, seven were from Turbhe, followed by six in Vashi, four in Digha, three each in Koparkhairane and Airoli, and one in Ghansoli.

The APMC market is turning out to be a hotspot, with more traders contracting the virus. Some patients in the city have a history of contact with someone working at the market. More health workers and police staff also tested positive on Thursday.

Of the 230 positive cases, 42 have recovered, while 715 reports are still pending. There are now 61 containment zones in Navi Mumbai.

23 cases in Thane

In Thane, 23 people tested positive on Thursday, with the tally reaching 279. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation recorded 13 cases, while no fresh cases were reported from Mira- Bhayander, an official said.

