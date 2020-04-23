232 new cases, 10 more deaths recorded in city

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 232 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths, pushing its tally to 3,683 and death toll to 161. The number of cases has doubled in a span of eight days.

A Minister has also been hospitalised after being in home quarantine. Sources said he is suspected of having pneumonia. The hospital did not confirm if he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials are hopeful the numbers will plateau soon. “The next eight days are crucial. There are multiple interventions like containment of localities and quarantining of contacts which will show results,” said Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, technical advisor to the State on pandemic control.

The city had recorded its first positive case on March 11 and a month later, it had crossed the 1000-mark. Now, cases are rising rapidly in the city with G South ward, E ward and G North ward emerging as hotspots.

Of the 10 deaths reported on Wednesday, six had underlying conditions like diabetes and hypertension, civic officials said. While the State added 232 new cases to city’s tally, the civic body added 309 cases, diverging from the figures released by the State. The civic body clarified that 127 cases were added from tests at private labs between April 17 and 19.

State’s hotspots

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Mumbai continues to be among the five hotspots in the State. The others are Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and the remaining Mumbai Metropolitan Region. He said institutional quarantine of patients will be done aggressively in Mumbai.

So far, 102 recovered patients have been discharged from peripheral hospitals, including eight children and 14 senior citizens. Six members of a family have also recovered. As many as 483 patients have been discharged from city hospitals.

(With inputs from Tanvi Deshpande)