23-year-old man held for rape, murder of minor girl in Dongri

The Dongri police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a seven-year-old girl from his locality. The girl had been missing since May 30 and her body was recovered on Sunday, following the accused’s confession and arrest.

CCTV clues

According to the police, the victim was reported missing at 9.30 p.m. on May 30. The police said she had stepped out of her Dongri residence in the evening to play, but never returned.

After searching for her at all possible spots, her family members approached the police. In keeping with the procedure for missing minors, the police registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons and initiated inquiries.

Investigating officers said the first clue came from CCTV cameras installed in the area. “We scanned footage from scores of CCTV cameras in and around the area till we found a man heading out of a locality with a gunny sack on his shoulder late at night. We obtained stills of the footage and started looking for the man, till we found a possible suspect matching his description on Friday,” an officer with the Dongri police said.

The suspect was picked up and brought to the police station. For nearly a day, he held up under sustained questioning, claiming that he had been taking garbage from his house to dispose of. Finally, on Saturday, the suspect allegedly confessed to committing the crime.

‘Secluded spot used’

“The accused is from the same area and convinced the victim, who he saw while on his way home, to come with him. He took her to a secluded spot in the locality, which he knew is deserted at night and forced himself on her, after which he strangled her to death. He then stuffed her body in a sack, which he had in his house, and dumped it close to the railway tracks near the Sandhurst Road station,” senior police inspector Sandeep Bhagdikar, Dongri police station, said.

The accused was arrested and charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and murder under the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He has been remanded in police custody till June 20.