23-year-old held for printing counterfeit currency at home

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old who was allegedly printing counterfeit currency at his residence and circulating it in the market for the last four to five months.

According to officers, the racket was busted after police inspector Jagdish Sail, in-charge of the Crime Branch Unit V, received a tip-off about a man who would be coming to Charkop in Kandivali on Thursday. A team from the unit laid a trap and intercepted the suspect, identified as Omkar Bhoir.

“We searched Mr. Bhoir and found a bundle of 240 notes of ₹500 on him. A close examination indicated that they were fake, and we took him into custody for questioning,” an officer said.

The officer said Mr. Bhoir confessed to making and circulating counterfeit notes of ₹500 for personal profit. The Unit V then raided his Kandivali residence and found a stash of 251 more counterfeit notes of ₹500 and one counterfeit note of ₹2,000 in his house. He was arrested and remanded in police custody till October 24.

“Mr. Bhoir, in his questioning, has said he read up a lot about currency counterfeiting online and practised for nearly two months before he was ready. He obtained bond paper, a highly durable paper similar in texture to actual currency notes, and kept practising till he got all the details right,” the officer said.

He said Mr. Bhoir would mostly target small businesses run by semi-literate people, like street food or vegetable stalls, where he would make purchases of up to ₹100 and pay with a counterfeit ₹500 note, making ₹400 each time. He would also target crowded stalls, where stall owners did not have much time to examine the notes properly due to the waiting customers, like lantern stalls during Diwali.

“Mr. Bhoir has confessed to having done this at least for the last four to five months. Further inquiries in the case are under way,” the officer said.