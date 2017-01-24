Mumbai

23 properties sealed for tax default

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday attached 23 commercial properties. Around 8,800 property owners have not paid dues to the tune of Rs. 60 crores, 94 lakhs and 17 thousand. Notices were served in October 2016 and the owners were asked to pay their dues by December 31.

The property of owners who defaulted on amounts above Rs. 1 crore were attached after being served 48 hours’ notice. Tukaram Mundhe, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, said, “All tax defaulters who have not paid dues were served notices. Warrants were issued to the highest defaulters with 48 hours notice. Properties were sealed of those who failed to pay.”

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Umesh Wagh, Deputy Municipal Commissioner. He said, “This was the first drive in a series of drives that would be conducted against property defaulters. To begin with commercial and industrial establishments will be targeted. Later, residential units too will be targeted.”

Mr. Mundhe said, “The defaulters have been asked to pay dues within a few days, failing which their properties will be auctioned to recover money.”

Four properties were attached in Turbhe, Dighe and Koperkhairane; three each in Belapur and Ghansoli; two each in Nerul and Airoli; and one in Vashi.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:28:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/23-properties-sealed-for-tax-default/article17089869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY