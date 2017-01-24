23 properties sealed for tax default

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday attached 23 commercial properties. Around 8,800 property owners have not paid dues to the tune of Rs. 60 crores, 94 lakhs and 17 thousand. Notices were served in October 2016 and the owners were asked to pay their dues by December 31.

The property of owners who defaulted on amounts above Rs. 1 crore were attached after being served 48 hours’ notice. Tukaram Mundhe, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, said, “All tax defaulters who have not paid dues were served notices. Warrants were issued to the highest defaulters with 48 hours notice. Properties were sealed of those who failed to pay.”

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Umesh Wagh, Deputy Municipal Commissioner. He said, “This was the first drive in a series of drives that would be conducted against property defaulters. To begin with commercial and industrial establishments will be targeted. Later, residential units too will be targeted.”

Mr. Mundhe said, “The defaulters have been asked to pay dues within a few days, failing which their properties will be auctioned to recover money.”

Four properties were attached in Turbhe, Dighe and Koperkhairane; three each in Belapur and Ghansoli; two each in Nerul and Airoli; and one in Vashi.