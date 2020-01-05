22-year-old from Kalyan tops CAT

Twenty-two-year-old Rahul Gupta from Shahad near Kalyan managed to secure a 100 percentile in the 2019 Common Admission Test (CAT), whose results were announced on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gupta said he learnt about the result in the morning and was over the moon. “I am really happy and very relieved. My focus will now be on the group discussion and personal interviews,” he said.

An alumni of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Mr. Gupta said it was his third attempt at cracking the entrance test. He is currently based out of Bangalore, where he is working for a financial technology company.

Mr. Gupta grew up in Shahad, where his family still lives, and completed his schooling in Century Rayon School. He specialised in chemical engineering but said he wanted to pursue a career in finance. Mr. Gupta said he didn’t have any plans to go abroad for further studies and was focussing on giving the Xaviers Aptitude Test, which was scheduled for Sunday.

He is one of the 10 candidates who have scored the highest in the 2019 CAT. All 10 were men from technological and engineering backgrounds, of which six were from IITs and two from National Institutes of Technology.

The exam saw the highest number of candidates appearing for it in the last 10 years, with 1.34 lakh men and 75,000 women. The exam was conducted by Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.