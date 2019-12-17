22-year-old falls off train, dies

In a tragic case, which has brought the attention back to the overcrowded local trains, a 22-year-old woman died after falling off the 9.25 Karjat fast local on Monday. The victim, Charmi Pasad, who boarded the train at Dombivali, was on her way to work when she fell from the train near Kopar station.

“We got to know of the incident around 9.30 a.m. Our staff along with Railways’s staff reached the spot and rushed her to Shastri Nagar Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” senior police inspector Dombivali government railway police (GRP), S. Pawar, said.

A resident of Dombivali, Pasad worked with a private firm in Ghatkopar. Police officials said she succumbed to head injuries sustained due to the fall. Mr. Pawar said they informed her family from the hospital.

Pasad is survived by her mother and two brothers. “My sister would not have lost her life had she got space to get inside the train. There are train bullies who do not let people in,” said her brother Mehul Pasad. Train bullies are people who block the entrance of the doors and don’t allow passengers to enter. Central Railway’s (CR) Railway Protection Force (RPF) has conducted a drive to curb this menace as well tried to enforce queuing at Dombivali station.

Mr. Pasad said no one from the Railways had visited them. “We will be taking up this issue with the Railways and will go to the station if need be to ensure that people queue up,” he said.

At least 711 passengers died after falling from the train in 2018 of which 482 were on CR and 299 on WR. The total number of deaths this year, between January and June, was 311.