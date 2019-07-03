22-year-old electrocuted in Vile Parle

A 22-year-old Kandivali resident was electrocuted in Vile Parle on Tuesday. Gopal Jha was an employee with HP Excel petrol pump in Vile Parle. He was on his way home after finishing his night shift when the incident occurred.

“He accidentally touched the compound gates of a building while passing by it and got electrocuted,” senior police inspector Pandharitinath Wavhal, Juhu police station, said. Residents of the area alerted the police and Jha was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police have filed an accidental death report.