22 tourist attractions in Mumbai to get priority for development, upgrade

The State government will give priority to develop and promote 22 existing tourist landmarks in the financial capital, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday.

This followed a meeting held in the presence of Mr. Pawar and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray which looked at developing important tourist destinations in this city. Mr. Pawar directed that funds be made available immediately for the conservation and development of 22 tourist destinations in the city. According to the tourism department, the spots will be given priority for development, Mr Thackeray said.

A presentation was also made to artistically develop the Mumbai University fort. Mr. Pawar said that the heritage status of the area should be maintained. “The DCM told us that in order to attract tourists from India and abroad, major tourist destinations in the city need to be developed while maintaining their artistic, aesthetic, heritage status,” said an official.

For this purpose, additional funds will be provided to the local bodies and agencies. “These 22 tourist destinations in the city will be saved, conserved and developed on a priority. We are also planning a Bollywood museum, cricket museum, etc, and a plan has been made for the conservation and development of the Gateway of India,” Mr. Thackeray said after the meeting.