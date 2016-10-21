21bm pg5 Gallery

Mumbai

Choose from a range of Italian options for a three-course meal of soup, salad or appetizer, a main course , and dessert. Soups include smoked tomato and basil soup, and sweet garlic parmesan. Salads comprise the special caesar salad and appetizers are the broccoli aglio olio pepperoncina with garlic chips, and pesto mushroom. As for something sweet, there’s the crème brule cheesecake and the gooey cake chocolate. The meal is priced at Rs. 799 (plus taxes).

Time: Noon onwards

Venue: Tertulia, Shivaji Park

Phone: 60020202

