20,852 recoveries in Maharashtra; active case tally dips below 2 lakh

Deputy CM and Health Minister to tour worst-hit districts in State every week

Maharashtra on Friday reported 20,852 recoveries as opposed to 14,152 new COVID-19 cases, reducing its active case tally to 1,96,894.

A total of 1,088 deaths were added to the State’s progressive death toll, of which 193 occurred during the last 48 hours and a further 96 during the past week. As many as 702 deaths have been added in the ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department. The total toll has risen to 98,771, with the State’s case fatality rate rising to 1.7%.

The total tally has reached 58,05,565, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 55,07,058, with the recovery rate rising to 94.86%.

“Of 3,60,31,395 laboratory samples tested thus far, 58,05,565 (with the average case positivity rate falling incrementally to 16.11%) have returned positive, with over 2.56 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was in Raigad and Pune districts on Friday to review the situation, said he would be touring the worst-hit districts in the State every week along with Health Minister Rajesh Tope, with the aim of bringing down the cases and deaths.

Pune reported more than 1,400 new cases, taking its total cases to 10,23,761. As per State Health Department figures, 20 deaths were reported as the toll rose to 13,146. As per district authorities, the active case tally has declined below 23,000 while the toll has crossed 17,000.

Despite a rise in cases in the last 48 hours, district authorities said Pune city’s recovery rate, which was nearing 96%, was among the fastest in the country.

968 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 968 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,08,994, while the active tally has declined further to 18,261. As many as 24 fatalities took the city’s death count to 14,922.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur reported more than 1,500 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,20,040, of whom 18,177 are active, while 31 deaths saw the death toll rise to 3,620.

Neighbouring Satara reported 1,537 new cases and 10 deaths, taking its total cases to 1,71,399, of whom 16,734 are active. Its death toll has risen to 3,256.

Ahmednagar reported 12 deaths and more than 700 cases as its total death toll rose to 3,347 and the total cases reached 2,54,887, of whom 8,785 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a low surge of more than 600 new cases and 14 deaths. The total case tally stands at 3,89,708, with the active cases declining to 5,918, while its total death toll reached 4,836.