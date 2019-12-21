2,000 turn up for agitations against CAA, NRC in Panvel

Two protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Panvel on Friday saw participation of nearly 2,000 people.

In the first incident, nearly 1,500 people took out a rally from Patel Mohalla, which passed via M.G. Road and Bunder road before culminating at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharajah Maidan outside Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Similarly, over 500 people assembled at Shivaji Chowk.

At the demonstration outside the PCMC, protesters raised slogans seeking to ban the CAA and the NRC. “We want the government to take us towards development and not towards changing the demographics of our country. We have the major issue of economic slowdown and all the government is trying to do is to divert the attention of people,” Zaid Surme, a resident of Panvel, said.

One of the organisers, Latif Shaikh, said majority of the people are still confused on the provisions and repercussions of the CAA.

“The protest was to ask what the CAA is all about and our stand against the NRC. We have been residents of India for ages and now the government wants us to prove our citizenship. We are on this land by choice and not by chance. We have elected the government and now the government wants to know if we belong here. It is unacceptable and we won’t support the NRC. Why should a common man go through the pain of proving their identity? People have enough problems to deal with in their daily life, why does the government want to add to them?” Mr. Shaikh asked.

Manoj Ramdharne from Bahujan Kranti Morcha, Raigad district, who organised the protest at Shivaji Chowk, said, “The Central government has purposefully targeted Muslims. There are many Adivasis living at the foothills in Raigad district who do not even have PAN and Aadhaar. They have enough struggles in their life and now the government is overburdening them by asking to prove their citizenship.”