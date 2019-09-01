2,000 personnel to man Mumbai-Goa highway

With the Ganesh festival set to begin on Monday, heavy traffic flow is expected on roads leading to the Konkan region. To prevent untoward incidents and ensure smooth traffic flow, 2,000 police personnel from the Highway Safety Police (HSP), and Navi Mumbai and Raigad police stations will be deployed on Mumbai-Goa highway. CCTVs, emergency services, and help centres have been set up along the route.

The Navi Mumbai traffic police have already deployed 35 officers and 386 staff members. Sunil Lokhande, DCP (traffic), said, “Palaspa will be the central controlling point. Three ambulances are kept on standby and 29 are ready for use on the route in case of an emergency. Twenty-five private and six government hospitals have been identified to provide aid. Thirteen light cranes, five heavy cranes and three hydra cranes have been kept ready along the route up to our jurisdiction in Kharpada.”

The Raigad police have deployed six sub-divisional officers, 13 assistant sub-inspectors, 384 staff members and 100 social workers on the road to Konkan. Ten help centres have been set up by the Raigad police and each of them are equipped with an ambulance, a police officer, and a doctor.

Three CCTVs have been installed at Mangaon City, while one each has been set up at Pen, Wadkhal, Ganesh Chowk in Pali, Wakan phata, Kolad naka, Indapur, Lonere, Rajewadi phata and Poladpur. The personnel will keep a watch on the traffic movement from the office of the Raigad Superintendent of Police. The traffic officers have been given reflector jackets and raincoats. Signboards have been put up.

Vijay Patil, Superintendent of Police, HSP, said, “Apart from 1,000 police personnel from Navi Mumbai and Raigad police, the State Highway Police have deployed 50 officers and 705 staff members. Most residents travel to Konkan to celebrate the Ganesh festival.”