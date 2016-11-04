200 selected candidates protest seven-year wait to get BMC jobs

Over 200 people who cleared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) entrance exams for Class D employees in 2009, protested in front of the BMC headquarters on Wednesday for not yet being absorbed by the civic body.

The protesters from all over the State began gathering at the BMC headquarters around 2 p.m. and staged a sit-in protest for more than two hours, giving a tough time to the anti-riot police deployed at the spot. The protesters demanded that no new vacancies be filled as they have been on a waiting list since 2009. The BMC has not filled up vacancies in the Class C category, which consist of nurses, clerks and assistants. Class D comprises workers and labourers with the Conservancy, Roads, and Health departments. A 2013 RTI query showed that there were 12,000 vacancies in Class D category. The vacancies increased to 14,000 in 2015, and stands at 16,000 in 2016.

Sachetan Kosan, a resident of Chembur, said, “We have been protesting for last four years, but we haven’t got justice. Our recruitment has been kept on hold, but the BMC announced fresh recruitment, and an exam is scheduled on November 8.”

Santosh Tokar from Goregaon said BMC-run hospitals had vacancies but the civic body was recruiting only ward boys. He said, “We are told that the waiting list is no longer valid, and we can’t be absorbed.”

Ganesh Kirve, one of the leaders, said, “The Commissioner did not give us any written assurance, but promised to look into our demands within seven days. If he does not, we will intensify protests, and resort to self-immolation.”

