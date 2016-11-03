20-year-old succumbs to dengue; spike in chikungunya cases

A 20-year-old woman from Saki Naka succumbed to dengue on October 17, even as the city recorded a spurt in chikungunya cases.

A health bulletin released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday stated that the 20-year-old, an engineering student from Jalgaon, showed symptoms of dengue on October 8 and after initial treatment failed to help, she came back home to Mumbai where she was first taken to Rajawadi hospital. Here she was referred to KEM hospital.

She passed away on October 17 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi organ failure caused by dengue.

There is no respite from vector borne diseases in the city yet with even chinkungunya cases, that were being recorded in single digits until last month, suddenly going up.

The BMC has recorded ten cases of chikungunya and another 47 suspected cases have been notified.

Civic officials have asked citizens to continue taking measures to prevent mosquito breeding and protect themselves from mosquito bites.