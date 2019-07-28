20-year-old held for Mumbra murder

The Thane Police Crime Branch have arrested a Navi Mumbai resident who allegedly broke into a shop in Mumbra earlier this week and murdered one employee, who was sleeping inside, before cleaning out the cash register.

According to a Crime Branch official, the incident came to light on Wednesday morning, when Girijesh Gautam, who worked with Tamanna Traders, which sells steel items in Mumbra, was found bludgeoned to death. An inventory by the Mumbra police revealed that ₹1.5 lakh was missing from the cash register. A complaint of murder and robbery was registered against unknown persons.

The Crime Branch Unit I, while conducting parallel inquiries into the matter, obtained Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera footage of the area and started scrutinising it.

“We saw a man exiting the shop and tracked his movements all the way to Taloja in Navi Mumbai with the help of footage from dozens of cameras. We then started making inquiries in Taloja till we identified the suspect as Usman Gani Sheikh (20). We picked him up from his residence on Saturday morning for inquiries,” a Crime Branch officer said, and added he had confessed.

“Sheikh broke into the store with the intention of stealing, but did not know that Gautam was sleeping inside. Gautam woke up due to the noise and tried to nab the intruder. In the scuffle Sheikh grabbed a hammer which was lying in the store and hit Gautam on the head several times, killing him. He then searched the shop and fled with money from cash register,” the officer said. Mr. Sheikh was arrested after his confession and handed over to Mumbra police.

Wanted man arrested

Meanwhile, in another case, the Unit I on Friday arrested Abbas Irani (29), a Kalyan resident wanted Since 2016 in a string of cases like chain snatching and robbery. The police said he was booked twice under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by the Kolsewadi police in Kalyan, and had been on the run for the last three years.

Crime Branch sources said that Mr Irani surrendered to Unit I officers on Friday, after nearly two months of efforts.

“Our team consistently tracked him and visited all his friends and family members, to whom it was made clear that anyone found shielding him would face strict action. We also raided his native place in Karnataka in collaboration with the local police. He surrendered to us on Friday,” the officer said. Mr. Irani has been handed over to Kolsewadi police.