20-year-old dies while performing stunt in Mumbai train

A 20-year-old Dilshat Khan died while performing a stunt on a moving train as he was hit by a pole between Diva and Mumbra. The entire incident was captured in a 16-second video by the victim’s friend Hussain Khan, who took Dilshat to the hospital in Mumbra, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Senior railway officials said that the victim, a Kalyan resident, was on his way to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to buy clothes for a wedding he was to attend.

In the video recorded by his friend, Dilshat is seen leaning precariously on the edge of the footboard.

Dilshat would have turned 21 in January and had recently started working as an ambulance driver. He is survived by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

K.K. Ashraf, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Mumbai Division, Central Railway said that that performing stunts on trains was a contagious disease. “Typically stunts are recorded and those videos go viral across social media platforms and messaging groups. This emboldens others to try out similar stunts. With this video, we hope it will prove to be a deterrent as it shows just how these stunts can go wrong,” he said.