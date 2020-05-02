20 fresh cases in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 20 positive cases on Friday, while the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded a total of 12 new cases.

Of the 20, as many as 14 cases were linked to the APMC market. Turbhe has reported seven cases, Koparkhairane six, Nerul four and Vashi three.

A 59-year-old vegetable trader from APMC market, a resident of Sector 16A in Vashi who went regularly to his shop till April 28, tested positive. A 73-year-old trader from the fruit market, a resident of Sector 17 in Vashi; a 32-year-old resident of Sector 11 in Koparkhairane, who works as an accountant at the grain market; a 28-year-old from Sector 7 in Koparkhairane, who worked as a labourer at the APMC vegetable market; a 33-year-old from Sector 20 in Koparkhairane, who sold fruits outside the fruit market also tested positive.

A 44-year-old from Sector 21 in Turbhe who came in contact with a vegetable trader with COVID-19; and six from a family from Sector 6 in Koparkhairane who came in touch with a relative with the virus, a grain merchant from APMC, have tested positive.

A 67-year-old trader from Sector 10A in Nerul, who runs a grocery shop at Reay Road, has also tested positive. He used to take a cab to his shop daily till April 22. A 34-year-old from Sector 9 in Koparkhairane, who owns grocery stores in Govandi, has tested positive. He used to travel to his shop daily in his own vehicle till April 23. On April 25, he had visited the grain market to pay some bills.

A 39-year-old doctor from Sector 28 in Nerul, who has a clinic in Mankhurd, has tested positive. The doctor used to attend his clinic regularly and conducted a thermal screening camp from April 16 to 18. From April 20, he started having fever and took a COVID-19 test on April 28. He tested positive.

A 30-year-old police constable attached with Tardeo police, who is a resident of Sector 10 in Koparkhairane, tested positive and is undergoing treatment at Gurunanak Hospital in Bandra. Another 34-year-old constable attached to Yellow Gate police and a resident of Sector 22 in Juinagar has tested positive. A 27-year-old pregnant woman from Sector 20 in Nerul tested positive after her mother-in-law with COVID-19 from Wadala visited her.

With the latest cases, the NMMC’s tally has gone up to 250, of which 42 have recovered and five have succumbed to the virus. A total of 3,388 people have been tested, of which 2,412 tested negative and 726 reports are pending.

12 test positive in PMC

Meanwhile, with 12 more cases, the tally in the PMC limits is now 81. Of which, 28 have recovered and two have died. Of the 12 new cases, six cases are in families of policemen: a 56-year-old police staffer attached with the Mumbai Police and resident of Sector 21 in Kamothe; three from a family in Sector 13 New Panvel, whose breadwinner is attached to the Mumbai Police; and a mother-son duo who are part of a COVID-19 positive police constable’s family at Kalamboli.

Two children — 21 and 13 years old — of a COVID-19 positive sanitation worker from VN Desai Hospital and resident of Sector 10 in Kamothe; and a 34-year-old MRI technician from Sion hospital and resident of Sector 9 in Kamothe have tested positive.

A 22-year-old from Sector 35 in Kharghar who worked with a private firm in Koparkhairane; a resident of Swanapurti in Kharghar; and a 46-year-old from Sector 6 in New Panvel, who works with a private company at Ghansoli, have tested positive. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman from Ulwe, who worked in the APMC market, has tested positive in Panvel rural area.