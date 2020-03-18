20-bed isolation ward opens at Jogeshwari hospital

Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioned 20 isolation beds at HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari on Tuesday after the isolation facility at Kasturba Hospital was fully occupied with more than 100 patients, including the 14 positive patients.

Civic officials said an outpatient department (OPD) for COVID-19 would be functional at the new facility from Wednesday, and it would be equipped to take throat swabs and send them for testing to the designated laboratory. “People living in the western suburbs can now go to the OPD at HBT Trauma Care Hospital,” civic health officer Dr. Daksha Shah said. At Kasturba Hospital’s OPD, 2,247 people were consulted. Dr. Shah said till date, Kasturba’s isolation facility had admitted nearly 600 people, of whom 476 had been discharged and 123 remained admitted.

At the newly started facility at Seven Hills Hospital in Marol, 16 travellers were quarantined while 24 others were in quarantine at Mirage Hotel.