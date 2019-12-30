2 years on, citizens pay homage to Kamala Mills victims

Over 25 people gathered at the grotto of Our Lady of Health Vellankani in Saki Naka on Sunday evening to pay tribute to the victims of fire mishaps in Kamala Mills and Hotel Kinara.

December 29 marked the second anniversary of the Kamala Mills fire which killed 14 people. Meanwhile, eight people lost their lives in the fire at Hotel Kinara on October 17, 2015. The gathering was organised to appeal to the civic authorities to wake up to the importance of fire safety and take actions against set-ups that are not fire compliant.

The event started with a small prayer for the deceased and was followed by a candlelight vigil.

‘Fire capital’

“Mumbai has become the fire capital of India and we cannot bear that,” said Nicholas Almeida from Watchdog Foundation, which had organised the event.

Mr. Almeida and another trustee of the foundation, Godfrey Pimenta, are contemplating filing criminal case against the Municipal Commissioner for not taking proper action against restaurants, hotels and other set-ups which are not fire compliant.

‘Temporary action’

“We constantly visit many restaurants in the city and find that they are not fire compliant. We also alert the police. But these places are temporarily sealed and everything gets back to normal after a few days,” said Mr. Almeida, adding that they are also contemplating filing cases against gas companies that provide cylinders to vendors illegally.

The activists have also highlighted the minuscule compensation given to the families of victims.

According to Mr. Almeida, after the Hotel Kinara fire, the then Municipal Commissioner had raided many places but the action lasted for barely a month.

“We want the families to get ₹50 lakh as compensation,” Mr. Almeida said, adding that corrupt officials were responsible for no action being taken against those who defy fire norms.