GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Shiv Sena functionaries removed after money shower before portrait of CM Eknath Shinde's mentor

A video showed some local party activists dancing and showering money in front of the portrait of Dighe at Anand Ashram

Published - September 15, 2024 09:51 am IST - Thane

PTI
Shiv Sena has removed two office-bearers of its Thane unit. File

Shiv Sena has removed two office-bearers of its Thane unit. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Shiv Sena has removed two office-bearers of its Thane unit after a video showed some people dancing and showering currency notes in front of a portrait of the late Anand Dighe, the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The incident took place on September 12 during the Ganesh festival.

A video showed some local party activists dancing and showering money in front of the portrait of Dighe at Anand Ashram, from where the latter used to run the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena.

The clip later went viral on social media. CM Shinde and Thane Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske had expressed disapproval, calling the incident "highly unpleasant" and contrary to the respectful manner in which Dighe celebrated such occasions.

As per an order issued by Mr. Mhaske on Saturday (September 14, 2024) night, the two-party office-bearers have been dismissed in connection with the matter. Their posts were not specified in the order.

The CM's party stressed on the need for appropriate conduct during celebrations.

Published - September 15, 2024 09:51 am IST

Related Topics

Mumbai / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.