2 months on, BMC’s parking crackdown is a damp squib

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) implementation of no-parking rules around 26 public parking lots (PPL) and five major roads is moving at a snail’s pace. Data shows that the utilisation of BEST depots as parking lots is dismal, while the use of 14 out of 26 PPLs is less than 50%. The BMC and traffic police are still ironing out issues related to the scheme.

In July, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi ordered the implementation of new no-parking zones in the city in an attempt to decongest clogged roads and ensure greater use of public transport. Together, the BMC’s on-street and off-street parking spaces only have a capacity of parking 34,466 cars, whereas according to RTO data, in 2017, there were 28 lakh vehicles in Mumbai.

After declaring no-parking zones near 26 PPLs, the BMC declared them on five major roads (clusters) from August 30. Figures up to September 3 show that since its implementation, the BMC has collected only ₹3.4 lakh as parking fines from these roads. Of these, the largest chunk has come from C ward while certain wards like A, S and T have not collected any fines. Of the total amount in fines, ₹1.65 lakh was collected on August 31 alone.

As part of the same rules, the BMC and BEST had allowed parking for luxury buses in 24 depots and 37 bus terminals with a total capacity of 3,500 buses. BEST had also slashed rates for all vehicles to encourage parking in its depots.

Utilisation figures from BEST depots show that only 569 monthly passes have been sold across depots so far. The number of casual daily vehicles being parked in the depots is around 40 per month. BEST has netted ₹17.66 lakh in revenue from this scheme so far.

Utilisation data of 26 PPLs show that in case of 14, utilisation is still under 50%, including 14 PPLs with the largest capacity. In case of four, utilisation is 50% to 99% and only in eight cases, utilisation is 100%. For example, in the case of a PPL at Cumbala Hill with a capacity of 52 cars, BMC brought the utilisation from zero to 100% after enforcement. In the case of Runwal Greens PPL, with a capacity of 1,392 cars, heavy motor vehicles parking has gone up from 9.9% to 51.28%. In the case of a PPL at ‘The Park’ at Lower Parel with a capacity of 4,813 cars, utilisation has gone up from 5% to 26.5%. However, in the case of 13 others, utilisation is still under 50%. These include some of the largest ones (see box).

A recent review meeting was held at the BMC headquarters with all the stakeholders. According to a note issued on Thursday, the BMC will soon be slashing rates for parking for school buses in depots. The commissioner has ordered stricter implementation of no-parking zones around PPLs with less than 50% utilisation, and has ordered assistant commissioners to hire marshals for the purpose. He has also directed stricter implementation on city roads that see luxury buses parked regularly.

“In the case of buses, bus terminals are full, but depots’ utilisation needs to be increased. In case of PPLs, some of them have shown remarkable increase, but we think more on-street parking is the way forward. However, in case of arterial roads, implementation has not started in some wards due to the monsoon and Ganeshotsav. Besides, wards do not have the necessary manpower for sustained implementation. We would like to observe these five roads’ success before doing the same on more roads as was initially proposed,” said a Mumbai Parking Authority member.

“One challenge we face is that towing vans tow away one car, only to find another parked there. Until there is large scale awareness about these no-parking zones, we will have to keep trying. I hope the BMC appoints contractors for on-street parking soon, which they have assured us,” said Dipali Masirkar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) who attended the meeting.

Mr. Pardeshi was not available for comment.