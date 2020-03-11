2 held with mephedrone

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested two people with 200 grams of mephedrone worth ₹6 lakh on Tuesday. Investigations indicate that the duo is just a link in a larger supply racket of the drug in south and eastern Mumbai.

The accused have been identified as Aslam Khan (41) and Firoz Khan (39), both residents of Sewri. The duo was intercepted on the basis of a tip-off received by senior police inspector Sunil Mane of Unit X.

A Crime Branch officer said, “According to the information, the duo would be present near the court in Sewri on Tuesday with drugs. As soon as we received confirmation from our informant about their arrival, we stopped and searched them.”

The duo was arrested and charged with possession of commercial quantities of a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They will be produced in court on Wednesday.

The officer said, “Inquiries indicate that the duo had picked up the consignment from Mr. Aslam’s nephew, who is based in Dongri and said to be among the bigger suppliers of mephedrone in the city. They were supposed to deliver it to the next link in the supply chain when they were intercepted. The multiple supply levels that have come to light in just one day of investigation and the quantity of drugs seized indicate that this is a bigger racket.”

Interrogation on

The Crime Branch is interrogating the duo to find out the identity of the intended recipient, the activities of Mr. Aslam’s nephew and how wide the scope of the racket is. Inquiries are also being made with other police stations in Mumbai and neighbouring commissionerates to find out if the two have a criminal record.