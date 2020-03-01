2 held for stealing ₹70,000 from ATM

Navi Mumbai

01 March 2020 01:13 IST

Manager of servicing agency gave machine’s keys to Ola driver

The Sanpada police have arrested two people for stealing ₹70,000 from an ATM.

The accused have been identified as Suyog Ravindra Dheevar (32), manager at Hitachi payment services who gave the keys to the machine to Johnson Shetty (34), an Ola driver who used them to steal the money.

The complaint was filed by Juber Khot (41), Juinagar branch manager, Axis Bank, on February 26. In his complaint, Mr. Khot said he suspected that money had been stolen from the bank’s ATM from which cash could be withdrawn and deposited. He said Hitachi payment services and Brinks Arya had been awarded the contract to service the machine. Both agencies would turn up for servicing and take a video to keep a record of their work.

Mr. Khot said for the past few weeks, customers had been complaining about a snag in the machine which created a mismatch between the amount deposited and the one displayed on the screen. The bank officials then called the agencies and found that currency notes had got stuck in the machine and they were processed again. On February 8, a bank holiday, a security guard informed Mr. Khot that the door of the ATM was lying open. Mr. Khot instructed him to down the shutters.

On February 10, Mr. Khot called up the agencies and the servicing staff retrieved 39 currency notes of ₹500 denomination which were stuck in the machine.

Mr. Khot was still suspicious of the entire episode and filed a complaint with the Sanpada police.

A police officer from Sanpada police station said, “During our investigation, we found CCTV footage of two men standing outside the ATM on the night of February 7 at 11.56 p.m. We tracked their movement using the footage and traced the duo. The bank provided another footage that showed a man entering the ATM by trying to cover his face, opening the lock of the machine using a key and making away with money. But he forgot to close the machine’s door, causing the crime to come to light.” The duo was arrested on charges of criminal breach of trust and theft.