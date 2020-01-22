2 held for robbing cab drivers at knifepoint

The Vashi police have arrested two men who would rob Ola and Uber drivers at knifepoint. Kisan Srichand Jaiswal (22) and Ganesh Babu Khade (22), both residents of Vashi village, were arrested on Monday after a chase of around two kilometres.

“Since four complaints of robbery and assault were filed by various drivers, our team had been on the lookout for the accused and had collected all relevant information about them. On Monday, the team received a tip-off that the accused were going towards Vashi underpass at Sector 6 with one of the stolen cars. Accordingly, assistant police inspector Sachin Khondre and his team laid a trap,” senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

When the accused reached the underpass, the police directed them to stop. On seeing the officials, the accused abandoned the car and fled. The policemen chased them for nearly two kilometres before finally nabbing them.

Posed as customers

“The accused would hire taxis posing as customers and after reaching an isolated place, they would ask the driver to hand over all the valuables at knifepoint,” Mr. Dhumal said.

The duo robbed one driver on January 4, one on Saturday and two of them on Sunday. In all four cases, they hired the taxi from Vashi and robbed the drivers near the underpass. The police have recovered one taxi and the knife used in the crime and the accused have been remanded in police custody till January 25.