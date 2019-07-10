2 disabled minor girls found abandoned at Sion Hospital

The Sion police have started an investigation after two girls with disabilities were found abandoned at Sion Hospital at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the police, a security guard first noticed the girls on the hospital premises. A police officer said, “The guard found the girls sitting near a counter from where patients collect their medicines. The girls had biscuits and other food items with them and so the guard assumed that they had come with their parents. He thought the parents had placed them at the counter before going to attend to some work at the hospital.”

The police said that the guard went about his duties but constantly kept an eye on them. When he found the girls at the same spot at 5 p.m., he informed the matter to his superiors.

While the guard gave the girls company, the other guards formed a small team and started making inquiries at the hospital. The team went around several wards looking for people connected to the girls. After an hour of searching, the authorities informed the Sion police about the incident. A police team was then immediately sent to the hospital. While two women constables took the girls into custody, the other personnel made inquiries at the hospital.

An officer said, “The older girl seems to be around three years old. She says her name is Laxmi and her sister, who seems to be younger, is Maya. Both of them are disabled and cannot walk properly. They are too young to tell us anything more than their names.”

The police are now scanning CCTV footage at the hospital to spot the people who abandoned the girls. Prima facie, the police believe that their parents could have abandoned them as they did not want to raise two disabled children.

An officer said, “We are conducting inquiries in slum pockets around the hospital, including the Dharavi area, to find out if anyone has noticed that two daughters in a family had suddenly gone missing. We have registered an offence of exposure or abandonment of child under 12 years under the Indian Penal Code. We are conducting inquiries into the matter.”

Senior police inspector Lalita Gaikwad of Sion police station confirmed the incident, but declined to go into the details of the case.