2 die in fire at Mumbai factory godown

Two persons died in a massive fire that started on Friday evening at a chemical factory’s godown near Saki Naka.
“The bodies of one man and one woman, who were believed to be missing, were found. They were removed from one of the workshops and sent to Rajawadi hospital. One more person is still missing and a search operation is underway,” a fire official said.
The victims were identified as Arti Jaiswal (25) and Piyush Pithadia (42). Both were declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi.
The incident was escalated to a Level IV emergency, with over 15 fire tenders being rushed to the six-storey structure. The fire was doused at 11.17 p.m. Fire officials said the fire had affected electric wiring, wooden furniture, plastic materials, tyres and a motorcycle.
