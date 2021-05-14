2-day pause in vaccination due to cyclone warning in Mumbai

BMC’s Garden Department will cut 384 dangerous trees around jumbo Covid Care Centres

In view of the warning over Cyclone Tauktae, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said vaccination centres in the city will remain closed on the weekend. The BMC has issued directions to ensure safety around Covid Care Centres over the two-day period.

While disaster management teams have been instructed to remain alert and coordinate with the Navy, and Coast Guard. NDRF teams will be on standby. Flood safety teams will be deployed at chowpatties in Mumbai.

Hospitals have been asked to maintain power backup as electricity connections are likely to snap due to strong winds. The Garden Department will cut 384 dangerous trees around jumbo Covid Care Centres. Alerts have been issued to colonies near the coastline and temporary shelters have been readied in case of emergency. Water pumps will be deployed to prevent waterlogging.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm may move North-North West after its initial path to Karnataka coast. It is likely to intensify to severe and very severe and move parallel to Maharashtra coast. Winds at south Konkan are estimated to be around 92 to 117 kmph, and at north Konkan at 62 to 91 kmph. Mumbai is likely to witness high winds and a rough sea.