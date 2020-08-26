2-day monsoon session begins on September 7

Mumbai

26 August 2020 05:27 IST

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, deferred a couple of times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will now be held from September 7 with all precautions in place to curb the infection spread, an official said on Tuesday.

It will be a brief session lasting for just two days. The decision to hold the two-day session was taken at a meeting of the business advisory committee of the legislature on Tuesday, the official said.

All members of the Assembly and the Council will undergo RT-PCR test on September 6 and only legislators who test negative will be allowed to attend the session, the official said. There will be strict implementation of social distancing norms in the House as well as in the gallery.

