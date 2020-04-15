2 constables injured after car rams into patrol vehicle

Two policemen were injured after a Wagon R rammed into their patrolling vehicle on Sunday night.

The van from APMC police station was patrolling the area and going towards Turbhe railway station. When it reached Mathadi chowk, a speeding car, coming from Kopri village, rammed into it.

The driver, Gaurav Telangi (25), a resident of Dronagiri in Uran, had come to visit his sister in Kopri village. “Mr. Telangi probably saw the police van while he was returning, and sped to flee. Our vehicle was damaged from the front and the two constables in the vehicle received minor injuries,” senior police inspector Satish Nikam, APMC police station, said. Constables Aniket Ghadge (32) and Hemant Gosavi (32) were taken to DY Patil hospital for treatment.

Since Mr. Telangi had stepped out of the house during the lockdown for no essential work, he was booked under the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act, for disobeying orders along with rash driving, causing hurt and mischief.