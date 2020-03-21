2 booked for flouting orders to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Police have registered FIRs against two people for flouting government orders on precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The first case was registered suo motu by the Uran police against one Narayan Thakur, a resident of Jasai village, who arranged a wedding ceremony the previous day at the Raigad zilla parishad school’s ground.

“Due to the pandemic, we have invoked Section 2 of the Epidemic Act and the orders have been issued that five or more people are not supposed to gather anywhere in public. We are being vigilant about such instances and if anyone is found flouting the order, we are registering a case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Ashok Dudhe said. Meanwhile, senior police inspector Jagdish Kulkarni, Uran police station, said the staff spotted the ceremony during patrolling. “On enquiring, we found that they had no prior permission,” he said.

Meanwhile in Kamothe, a family member of the man who had tested positive last week stepped out despite being advised home quarantine. The man, who had returned from Dubai with his wife had tested positive after 12 days of being quarantined while his wife tested negative. “The couple lived with their son and daughter-in-law, who were asked to stay isolated at home by the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Civic officers received a tip-off that the 34-year-old son went to Vashi to meet his brother despite this,” senior police inspector Balasaheb Tupe, Kamothe police station, said.

All three members of the family have now been moved to Gram Vikas Bhawan while the building they live in was being sanitised. “The patient has recovered and will be discharged soon,” said PCMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

The accused in both cases have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Meanwhile, the Palghar police have taken action against 123 establishments in their jurisdiction since March 17 for flouting the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. These include 31 hotels/restaurants, seven wine shops, 37 other shops, seven religious establishments and three doctors claiming to have cures for the virus.

(With inputs from Gautam S. Mengle)